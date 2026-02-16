Tim Finn announces two date Aussie tour with Betty

Tim Finn’s playing two exclusive shows later in the year with support from Sydney artist Betty.

Tim Finn’s playing two shows in Sydney and Wollongong this Winter, and joining him will be the up and coming inner-west gem that is Betty.

Finn has a stacked catalog with his bands Crowded House and Split Enz, who he played in with his little brother Neil Finn, and he’ll be bringing all those A-grade tunes from both across the two nights.

Split Enz is already set to hit five dates across Australia’s capital cities this May, so Finn’s getting in some nice practice before he flies the coop and heads off on his own in July.

Finn’s apparently got together quite the band of all-stars to give him a hand with this one, and the set-list is apparently likely to include hits like ‘I Hope I Never’, ‘Made My Day’, ‘Fraction Too Much Friction’, and ‘It’s Only Natural’.

Tickets go on sale next Monday, February 23rd, at 10am, and there’ll be a few presales with ticket outlets and each venue at 10am, Thursday, February 19th, which you can find out all you need to know about by heading here.

You’d never guess he’s turning 74 in a few months, and Timmy knows just how to keep the fire burning, too, with his East Coast tour last year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his solo debut Escapade proving he’s got no plans of slowing down.

He’ll be playing Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Saturday, July 4th, which was one of his stops on the “Plays Escapade” tour, and then the Enmore Theatre just down the road on Saturday August 29th, so he’s no stranger to either venue.

If you’re yet to check out Betty, we recommend you get on that – there’s nothing better than flashing that badge of honour when you get to say “I listened to them before they were famous!”

All in all, it’s sure to be a “Finn night out”.