Aussie rock legends JET announce regional Australia tour

Aussie icons JET have just announced an East Coast tour which you’ll only be able to catch in regional venues.

Cleverly named The Rumblin’ Regional Revue, the tour will see the boys begin at McGuires Hotel in Mackay on April 30th, then to Townsville on May 1st, Ellis Beach (half an hour up from Cairns) on May 2nd, Byron Bay on May 7th, Coffs Harbour on May 8th, Barwon Heads on May 15th, before finally finishing up in good ol’ Frankston on May 16th.

A massive win for North Queensland whose live music scene is so often neglected – at least JET’s got you when no one else does, guys.

Live Nation will be running a happy hump day pre-sale on Wednesday, February 18th, at 10am, which you can register for by popping your details into the link here.

The rest of the country can then get their hands on tickets the next day, Thursday, February 19th, at 11am.

JET have been pretty busy over the last few years after celebrating their album Get Born’s 20th birthday back in 2023 with a tour that ended a five year hiatus.

Back with a bang, they then joined forces with the iconic Lenny Kravitz last year on his ‘Blue Electric Light’ tour across the US.

Then last month, they crossed the ditch for our Kiwi comrades and lit up a few nights across Auckland and Christchurch AKA the ChCh.

Safe to say Aussie fans have been itching for a while to have the rockers playing on their own home soil, and it’s likely no one’s waited longer than our mates living regionally considering they only hit Melbourne, Brissy, Sydney and Adelaide back in 2023.

Everyone loves JET – it’s in our blood to sing along full pelt to ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ every time it comes on at a barbecue or in the car – and considering these are some of the smallest rooms they’ve ever taken on, you’ll want to be reared and ready to go later this week when those tickets drop.