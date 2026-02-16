Tickets for Jim Jarmusch’s new film just went on sale

Jarmusch continues to dazzle audiences in his latest tender triptych of unstable family life.

Hot from winning the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival, indie renegade Jim Jarmusch (Coffee and Cigarettes, Only Lovers Left Alive) brings another anthology of stories to our screens.

Sydney Film Festival are hosting the NSW Premiere of the hotly anticipated film, feeding us impatient Jarmusch-heads with an early screening.

Father Mother Sister Brother sees Jarmusch regulars Tom Waits, Adam Driver and Cate Blanchett return, as well as a cast of excellent newbies Mayiim Bialik, Vicky Krieps, Indya Moore, Luka Sabbat and Charlotte Rampling (Yes, from The Night Porter)

Jarmusch says he started writing the film after asking “gee, if Tom Waits were the father of Adam Driver, what might I do what that?” – what a great question to ask, Jim.

In his usual dry comedic style, the film follows 3 groups of unconventional families, in what Jarmusch calls chapters.

The first chapter Father follows Driver and Bialik navigating the awkwardness of their gravelly father, played by Waits. For longtime fans, we already know about Jarmusch and Waits’s over 30 year collaboration together.

Beginning in the early 80’s at an artsy party hosted by Jean-Michel Basquiat, the pair bonded over their outsider attitude. Jarmusch would then cast Waits alongside John Lurie and Roberto Benigni in the arthouse classic Down By Law – a must-watch for fans and soon-to-be fans. And the rest is history.

Returning to the modern day, we journey to the second chapter of Father Mother Sister Brother – Mother. A stilted high-tea sees Cate Blanchett reunited with Jarmusch after first working together in 2003 on Coffee and Cigarettes.

The final chapter Sister Brother takes us to Paris, observing a brother and sister repairing a fractured relationship after their parents died in a plane crash.

From the trailer, it seems this is going to be a wry romp in classic Jarmusch style.

Those with a Flexi-pass ticket for Sydney Film Festival or subscribers can access early-bird tickets Monday 16th February, with general public tickets on sale tomorrow at 12pm.