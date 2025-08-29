The Ritz Celebrates Jim Jarmusch With A ‘Less Is More’ Film Series

Exploring Minimalism and Atmosphere On The Big Screen

Nestled in the heart of Randwick, The Ritz Cinema stands as a timeless emblem of Sydney’s architectural and cinematic heritage.

Opened in 1937 and crafted in the interwar Art Deco style by architect Aaron Bolot, this heritage-listed cinema is one of just two original Art Deco theatres still operating in Sydney.

Inside, you’ll find an expansive, atmospheric auditorium seating approximately 675 guests.

It is an instant transport to an era where simplicity and purpose guided design.

In a digital world saturated with spectacle, The Ritz offers a refreshing counterpoint, where the experience is distilled to the essentials—film, space, and audience.

It embodies the ‘less is more’ aesthetic that Jim Jarmusch often channels in his filmmaking: understated, meticulous, and deeply attuned to ambience.

The Ritz is turning its minimalist spirit up a notch with a curated Jim Jarmusch film series, offering fans a rare chance to encounter his uniquely poetic vision on the big screen.

Jarmusch’s work, marked by quiet rhythms, compelling simplicity, and offbeat human connections, resonates deeply in this cinematic sanctuary.

Each selection strips away excess to spotlight the essence of the characters, moods, and everyday moments that unfold thoughtfully across his films.

Audiences are invited to experience Jarmusch’s voice in its purest form, with a variety of his films screening from 25 September to 18 December 2025.

His feature films perfectly showcase how Jarmusch uses composition, rhythm, and silence as narrative tools.

Frames often linger on stillness, allowing negative space to carry as much weight as dialogue, while his use of light and shadow transforms the ordinary into the poetic.

On the big screen, these choices are magnified.

His deliberate pacing, stark juxtapositions, and subtle movements within each frame invite viewers not just to watch, but to study how cinema can distill human experience into images that breathe.

Make sure you catch one of the 13 films before his 14th premieres on 18 December this year.