Sydney finally has a Cinémathèque – and it’s heaven

Sydney’s film lovers are about to be treated to a feast of Q&A’s, special guests and hidden gems.

We’re just 2 weeks away from Sydney’s Cinémathèque officially opening, so we’ve assembled the must-watches and not-to-misses from the eclectic program.

Old codgers of Sydney would know the arduous mission to construct a Cinémathèque in our city – an official UNESCO City of Film, in fact.

What was once whispers about George Miller trying to construct a cinema under the Sydney Harbour has now become reality thanks to the expert programming of Ruby Arrowsmith-Todd and ambassador Hugo Weaving.

Hosted at the Art Gallery of NSW, the program opens with an eye-popping double feature of Starstruck (1982) and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) on Saturday 7th of March.

Starstruck marks the world premiere of the NFSA’s restoration of the iconic musical. Described as a “post-punk, new wave spectacular set beneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge”, it boasts a banging soundtrack by The Swingers and Sydney in its colourful prime, due in part to production designer Brian Thomson’s pop-art fanaticism.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with acclaimed director Gillian Armstrong (My Brilliant Career) and Brian Thomson.

Joining Priscilla and Jo Kennedy in the Harbour City Cinema program are even more nostalgic Sydney films; Puberty Blues introduced by Bruce Beresford, bikie classic Stone introduced by Pink Flamingo Cinema, Strictly Ballroom, Two Hands, and the best documentary about local political corruption, Rats in the Ranks.

For a taste of the DIY, Haydn Keenan’s Going Down features Kings Cross in its former, grimy glory, starring a young Tracey Mann. Keenan will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A.

Two short film packages highlight under-represented moments in our filmmaking history. The first on Sunday 8th of March celebrates the life and films of the Art Gallery’s first film programmer Robert Herbert. Featuring his own films and documentaries, it’s a loving testament to an almost forgotten icon.

The second package highlights the legendary Sydney Filmmaker’s Co-op on Sunday 29th March. Running out of disused warehouses in the 70’s and 80’s, legends such as Phillip Noyce and Gillian Armstrong emerged out of the collective’s wild experimentation and passion.

The double feature spotlights the women of the co-op, screening Ayten Kuyululu’s A Handful of Dust (1974), and Margot Nash and Robin Laurie’s We Aim to Please (1976).

New perspectives on Asian-Australian cinema and Harbour visions: Sydney new wave celebrates the newest voices in Australian cinema, presenting short films from emerging local talent.

Running concurrently is a program of Nicole Kidman’s best, aptly titled Our Nicole. The showcase opens with the nostalgic BMX Bandits, a relic of children’s films and the Manly Waterworks (RIP). See her career in full, from Eyes Wide Shut, to Birth, and my personal favourite To Die For.

Additionally, Cinémathèque Junior ensures your little ones aren’t left out.

Check the full program out for yourself and admire