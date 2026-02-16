Laneway Festival will be back in 2027

Laneway’s founders have confirmed the festival will be returning again next year.

Laneway’s safe from the Australian music festival curse that killed Splendour in the Grass and Groovin’ the Moo in cold blood… for now.

The blokes behind the scenes, Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio, confirmed the festival will be back in 2027 as this year’s celebrations wrapped up in Perth over the weekend.

It was Laneway’s 21st this year, and it’s pretty apparent that Aussies know just how to show up for their mates on their birthday.

The festival had their biggest year yet, with over 200,000 people rocking up to shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth and another 40,000 on top of that checking out the cheeky sideshows.

It makes 2026 quite the tough act to follow – but Laneway clearly knows what they’re doing as they walk that tricky tightrope of balancing massive international names with beloved Aussie acts that other festivals can’t quite seem to nail.

They tapped into Chappell Roan right when she was at her peak after winning the Best New Artist award at the 2025 Grammys, and now, the internet is going crazy with predictions for who the big name on 2027’s poster will be.

No biggie, but some people are throwing around names like Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo and Florence and the Machine.

The boys also seem to know how to pick which acts are dancing right on the edge of mega-stardom.

Last year, Olivia Dean was one of those small names in the centre of the poster, and her sideshow venue was the UNSW Roundhouse – now, she’ll be playing Olympic Park later this year when she returns down under.

The same thing happened this year with Geese, who Rogers said he picked on a bit of a whim but has since become the rock genre’s biggest name in yonks.

How they do it, we don’t know, but let’s be real, the recipe for a successful Laneway relies less on the lineup and more on your phone data working, your mates behaving, and a Vodka Red Bull in each hand.