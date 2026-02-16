FISHER announces return of OUT 2 LUNCH festival

FISHER is bringing his OUT 2 LUNCH Festival back to Australia this May.

FISHER fans are officially ‘Losing It’ after the DJ’s announced his OUT 2 LUNCH Festival will return to Australia later this year.

It’ll be doing something new this time around, too – something very scary. Leaving Queensland.

After two massive years in the Goldie, FISHER and friends will add shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth to the lineup, but rest-assured, we’ve been told the Maroon jerseys won’t be coming with them.

These friends are curated by the man himself, Mr Fish, and will see names like DJ Azzecca, Gorgon City, Skream (AKA Oliver Jones), and Little Fritter trekking from all corners of the globe to meet in our little pocket of the world.

OUT 2 LUNCH will kick off in Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, May 2nd, and from there, will jet to Doug Jennings Park on the Gold Coast the next day (Sunday, May 3rd), then to Sydney’s International Regatta Centre on Saturday, May 9th, and Perth’s Wellington Square on Sunday, May 10th.

Vodafone’s running a nice little presale this Friday, 20 February, at 12pm local time, which is probably your best bet to secure first-release tickets which are going for $189.90 a pop.

After that, FISHER’s got a bunch of presales running over the next week, so don’t stress.

There’ll be the VISA Partner pre-sale on Monday, February 23rd at 12pm, then the OUT 2 LUNCH fan pre-sale on the next day on Tuesday, 24 February, and a NRMA pre-sale that same day, but an hour later at 1pm.

Once those are all done, the rest of the country will have a chance when the general sale opens on Wednesday, 25 February, at 12pm local time.

As FISHER would say, lunch is officially served.