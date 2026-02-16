Sydney’s giving young people free entry to gigs

Sydney’s working hard to try and save their live music reputation.

Sydney’s had a pretty bad rep when it comes to the live music industry for years – but they might finally be turning it around.

The scene is having a complete facelift which started a few weeks back when locals finally said ciao to the infamous lock out laws which gave pretty much every young person the same story about a premature Uber home while their mates kicked on.

You could call it a core memory, but it’ll hopefully soon be replaced with some way better ones where you’re actually inside a venue!

Live Music Venues Alliance (LMVA) is collab-ing with the NSW Government on a new program called MyGigPass to try and make gigs actually affordable for young people.

If you’re aged between 18 to 25, all you need to do is register once and you’ll receive weekly offers including free entry, $25 tickets, or two-for-one deals across a bunch of the city’s best local venues like Crowbar Sydney, Oxford Art Factory and the Enmore Theatre.

The initiative comes at pretty much the same time as the state government introduces the All-Ages Live Music Venue Program, which gives venues up to $100,000 if they host at least 3 all-ages events in the year.

The government is also trying to get rid of those ugly fines venues get for one-off spikes in event noise by granting some cash for sound-proofing, too.

Because of course, God-forbid the bar down the road makes a bit of noise on a Saturday night, but no worries about those planes flying overhead that make everyone pause their conversation every five minutes. Sydney logic.

Anyway, here’s to NSW’s new era – and if you’re keen on signing up for your very-own MyGigPass, you can throw your details into this page here and you’ll be all done.

We’ll see you all out there!