Lorde is heading home. The alt-pop icon is bringing her Ultrasound World Tour to New Zealand and Australia this February, hitting arenas across both countries.
Following the release of her fourth album, Ultrasound, the tour promises a mix of new material alongside her biggest hits, with the kind of production that matches the cinematic feel of the record.
Dates so far include Auckland (Wed 11 Feb), Christchurch (Fri 13 Feb), Brisbane (Mon 16 Feb), Sydney (Wed 18 & Thu 19 Feb), Melbourne (Sat 21 & Sun 22 Feb), and Perth (Wed 25 Feb), with Sydney and Melbourne each getting a second show due to demand.
Doors generally open a couple of hours before the show, support acts play early evening, and Lorde takes the stage around 9 pm for a roughly 90-minute set.
Kevin Abstract has been announced as the support for the Australasian leg, bringing his own brand of genre-blurring pop to warm up the crowd.
All shows are all-ages, making it a tour fans of any age can catch.
Lorde’s Ultrasound World Tour Setlist for Australia and New Zealand
Hammer
Royals
Broken Glass
Buzzcut Season
Favourite Daughter
Perfect Places
Shapeshifter
Current Affairs
Supercut
No Better
GRWM
The Louvre
Oceanic Feeling
Big Star
Liability
Clearblue
Man of the Year
If She Could See Me Now
Team
What Was That
Green Light
David
Ribs (Encore)
