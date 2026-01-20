Check out the full setlist from Lorde’s 2026 Ultrasound World Tour, featuring hits like Royals and Green Light

Lorde is heading home. The alt-pop icon is bringing her Ultrasound World Tour to New Zealand and Australia this February, hitting arenas across both countries.

Following the release of her fourth album, Ultrasound, the tour promises a mix of new material alongside her biggest hits, with the kind of production that matches the cinematic feel of the record.

Dates so far include Auckland (Wed 11 Feb), Christchurch (Fri 13 Feb), Brisbane (Mon 16 Feb), Sydney (Wed 18 & Thu 19 Feb), Melbourne (Sat 21 & Sun 22 Feb), and Perth (Wed 25 Feb), with Sydney and Melbourne each getting a second show due to demand.

Doors generally open a couple of hours before the show, support acts play early evening, and Lorde takes the stage around 9 pm for a roughly 90-minute set.

Kevin Abstract has been announced as the support for the Australasian leg, bringing his own brand of genre-blurring pop to warm up the crowd.

All shows are all-ages, making it a tour fans of any age can catch.

Lorde’s Ultrasound World Tour Setlist for Australia and New Zealand

Hammer

Royals

Broken Glass

Buzzcut Season

Favourite Daughter

Perfect Places

Shapeshifter

Current Affairs

Supercut

No Better



GRWM



The Louvre



Oceanic Feeling



Big Star



Liability



Clearblue



Man of the Year



If She Could See Me Now



Team



What Was That



Green Light



David



Ribs (Encore)

Head here full tour dates.