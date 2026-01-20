FabFilter drop Pro C 3 and it feels like a fresh take on something familiar

FabFilter introduce Pro C 3 as a considered update to a compressor many producers already know well.

FabFilter have announced Pro C 3, the latest version of their long running compressor plugin.

Rather than framing it as a reinvention, the update reads as a careful extension of something many producers already know well, adding more flexibility around how compression can behave without shifting the core idea.

Pro C 3 expands the range of compression styles available, covering slower and smoother responses alongside tighter and more immediate ones.

The focus appears to be on offering different ways compression can move and react, letting users choose an approach that suits the material rather than steering everything toward a single sound or reference point.

Changes to the sidechain section also play a role in shaping how the compressor reacts.

With more control over which parts of the signal drive the gain reduction, Pro C 3 seems aimed at situations where balance and control matter more than obvious effect.

It is the kind of update that supports subtle decisions rather than dramatic gestures.

There are also character options built into the compressor, allowing tone and dynamics to be shaped together rather than treated as separate steps.

Combined with tempo aware behaviour for rhythmic material, Pro C 3 is positioned as a tool that can adapt across individual tracks and buses without demanding complex routing or setup.

Taken as a whole, Pro C 3 looks like an update made with everyday mixing in mind. It builds on a familiar foundation, adds more room to shape behaviour, and leaves the final decisions in the hands of the person using it.

For those already comfortable with FabFilter’s approach, it reads as a natural next step rather than a dramatic shift.

Check out the latest from the lords at FabFilter here.