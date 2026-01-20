Sydney’s new Fish Market is finally open

Pescatarian’s Delight!

It’s out with the old and in with the new for Sydney’s beloved fish market.

Yes, it’s true, you can finally be done away with the need to hike up your jeans to avoid that fishy sheen that covers the market’s entire floor!

It may feel like Sydney has been waiting forever for this upgrade, which is probably because it has.

The project was first announced in 2016, then set to open in late 2024, then delayed, and then delayed again. And they didn’t even have COVID to blame by then!

You would hope a $836 million project would fix more than a leaking roof and ventilation problems.

The new building features 10,000m2 of solar photovoltaic panels, accounting for a large portion of its energy consumption, which we can all agree we need after last week’s heatwave.

With this facelift, the NSW government is projecting double the 3 million yearly visitors the ol’ blue building once saw, which will be a powerful boost for the state’s economy.

By comparison, Barangaroo transformed a former container port into a 22 hectare waterfront precinct, delivering thousands of jobs and reshaping how Sydneysiders use the harbour’s edge.

Maybe the NSW Government is onto something, and if so, what’s next on the city’s horizon?

Here’s to hoping it’s bringing back the monorail!

Until then, head on down and take a stroll around the 40 plus stalls packed into Sydney’s gleaming new fish market.

We’ve been assured the redevelopment was completed without harming any of the resident pelicans.