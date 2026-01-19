Lily Allen ‘run off the road’ in Porsche but says she’s ‘happy to be alive’

Lily Allen nearly got run off the road but is still living her best life

Some days just suck. Yesterday felt a bit meh, but then Lily Allen’s Instagram post popped off and, suddenly Monday didn’t seem that bad after all.

The ‘Pussy Palace’ singer revealed she was recently “run off the road” by an HGV while driving her brand-new Porsche. Luckily, she’s fine.

Posting photos of herself chilling at a resort and her car, now sporting a few fresh scratches, Allen wrote she’s “happy to be alive” and cheekily reminded fans she wasn’t posting throwbacks from 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

The Porsche caps off a recent spree of splurges, after Allen confessed on her podcast she’s been celebrating life with handbags, jewels, and apparently very fast cars.

Yes, some days are just garbage, but at least nobody was actually crushed by a lorry in a shiny new sports car.