The feed was endless. now the fallout might be too

A jury just told Big Tech what parents have been saying for years.

For years, the algorithm has felt untouchable. An invisible hand deciding what you see, how long you stay, and, increasingly, how you feel.

This week in Los Angeles, a jury broke that illusion.

In a verdict that could ripple far beyond one courtroom, Meta Platforms and YouTube have been found liable for building platforms that didn’t just captivate a child, but kept her hooked.

Kaley, now 20, told jurors she started using YouTube at six. Instagram followed at nine. Experiencing an endless stream of content that caused isolation and a reliance on social media to the point of addiction.

One day, her Instagram use stretched to 16 hours.

Kayley’s legal team didn’t argue that social media is harmful in general, but that these platforms were engineered to be hard to put down, calling them “addiction machines”.

The jury agreed.

Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, was found 70% culpable, Youtube carried the remaining 30% with a payout of $3 million. The possibility of up to $30 million more in punitive damages are still on the table.

For years, tech companies have defended themselves with the same argument: People are choosing to use these products; they’re not forced to stay online.

But that defence starts to fall apart when the “choice” is being nudged, optimised, and relentlessly reinforced.

Just a day earlier a New Mexico jury also found Meta liable in a child safety case surrounding exposure to explicit content.

According to industry analyst Mike Proulx, it may mark a tipping point. Public sentiment toward social media has been souring for years. Now, it’s starting to translate into legal consequences.

Meta and Google both say they’ll appeal. They argue that mental health is complex, that no single app can be blamed, that platforms like YouTube are fundamentally different from social media.

Though, if something is designed to keep you there, at what point does staying stop being a choice?

Kaley’s case doesn’t answer that fully. But it does something else.

It forces the question out into the open, where it’s a lot harder to scroll past.