The newest edition of the Kaoss Pad is now an instrument

After more than a decade of waiting, Korg has reinstated the ingenuity of the Kaoss series with the Pad V.

Since 1999, the Kaoss Pad has become a mainstay in effect manipulation for vocalists, guitarists, producers, and performers alike.

Its iconic XY touchscreen interface evolved how artists would approach intricate sound design, both live and in the studio.

For the first time in Kaoss history, users are now able to control two parameters at once with the Pad V’s dual-touch operation.

It also allows you to load two different effects simultaneously – sculpting two sounds side-by-side with precise, dynamic responsiveness.

Then there’s the new Voice FX engine – Korg’s cherry on top – processing vocals through an extensive, curated library of effects.

Whether it’s pitch-shifting, harmonizing or vocoding, the Kaoss Pad V handles it all in real time, even allowing you to use your voice to control external gear via MIDI input.

The Kaoss Pad V is a tool designed for everyone – a notion that is carried through its expansion of connectivity over the previous models.

Including a Hi-Z jack for guitar/bass DI with microphone compatibility, standard USB audio, five-pin MIDI inputs and RCA stereo in/out. All of which can be blended together to accommodate for multiple workflows.

But the core of what made the previous Kaoss Pad’s special remains intact, with the Pad V continuing the legacy of being a loop workstation.

8 bars of sampling potential, live overdubbing, a BPM-synced gate mode with playback and slicing modes – all of which are features that can evolve and devolve your loops with ease.

Complete in that very same brick package that cemented the Kaoss Pad in the canon of experimental music making for the foreseeable future.

See all that future for yourself, right here.