Here’s how to celebrate Lunar New Year in Sydney

The Lunar New Year is kicking off tomorrow, February 17th.

Giddy up! 2025’s Year of the Snake is done shedding its skin as we officially enter into the Year of the Horse tomorrow.

Celebrations will last until Tuesday, March 3rd, so here’s some of the new year fun you can get up to in Sydney over the next few weeks:

If you want to make sure you’re entering the new year with good luck and prosperity, there’ll be 2 lunch time performances of a traditional lion dance tomorrow on the steps of Sydney’s town hall, with the first kicking off at 1pm and the next half an hour later at 1:30pm.

There’ll be quite a few more lion dances in the city over the next few weeks, so if you miss tomorrow’s, don’t write 2026 off just yet, you can head to one of the 6 performances scheduled here.

As always, Chinatown will really come alive tomorrow for the festivities, lining the streets with DJs, food trucks, and cultural performances.

The Chinese Garden of Friendship in Sydney’s CBD will have heaps of stuff to do for all ages in the next few weeks, including crafts, zodiac readings, and live music, with entry at $12, $8 for children, and discounts for struggling students available, too, of course.

Centennial Hall will host a free Lunar Extravaganza on Saturday, 21st of February, where Performance groups from Chinese, Korean, Thai, Japanese and Vietnamese communities will take to the stage to share their cultures.

There’ll be two shows running at 2pm and 5pm, and no bookings are required, so you’ll definitely want to get on down there!

Burwood will have five stages set up on the same night from 5pm, so if you feel like staying put in the suburbs, you can do just that.

Cabramatta will host a massive street festival the next week at Cabramatta Plaza on the 28th of February.

Take your pick, Sydney – you can’t go wrong!