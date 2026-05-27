BTS and Oreo release purple hotteok-flavoured cookies

Purple wafers, pancake cream, and BTS magic.

What tastes like a warm Korean pancake and glows purple? That would be Oreo’s explosive new collaboration with K-pop giants BTS.

Dropping online June 1st and in stores June 8th, the limited-edition cookie features striking purple wafers, a salute to the band’s signature colour, and a creamy centre infused with the flavour of hotteok, a beloved brown sugar-stuffed street food snack.

BTS personally designed 13 embossments on each wafer, including member names and their iconic light stick silhouette.

“We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio,” the band said. “Now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world.”

After two years of development, parent company Mondelez is rolling out the cookie across 80+ markets, making this the brand’s biggest partnership yet.

It’s a sweet, purple-tinged bridge between global fandom and authentic Korean flavour, but only for a limited time.