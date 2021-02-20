Watch BTS strip back ‘Life Goes On’ for MTV Unplugged

BTS Army, mark your calendars! It’s time to watch a sneak peek of the band’s upcoming MTV Unplugged performance featuring Life Goes On.

It’s a great day for all the BTS stans out there, with news that the supergroup will perform for MTV Unplugged on Tuesday 23rd February. Make sure to set your alarms, mark your calendars, and tweet your excitement – you know the drill.

Unplugged is a musical series on MTV that showcases the top artists in the industry performing stripped-back versions of their songs. From Nirvana to The Cure to Gang of Youths, it’s a storied series, one steeped in music history.

Shared by MTV via Billboard, the 29-second clip shows the K-pop stars sporting colour-coordinated outfits with matching blazers and trousers in different brown shades. An aesthetically pleasing look to match their stripped-back performance. The clip, although short, leave fans hanging for more.

With beautiful, melodic harmonies of their single Life Goes On, BTS sit together as the band behind them (masked, of course) play a stripped-down arrangement with drums, guitar, and keyboard.

The Unplugged session was filmed in Seoul, Korea, and will feature several songs from their latest album BE (Deluxe Edition) and some of their most popular singles. The newest version of BE (Essential Edition) was released on February 19th, including exclusive photo albums.

Never heard of BTS? You may have been living under a rock. One of Korea’s biggest boy bands and musical acts at large, BTS are made up of seven heart-throbs; Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band rose to fame in 2013, with all members coming from South Korea.

The band were picked up by Big Hit Entertainment, a massive South Korean entertainment company. Since 2013, the band has released major hits such as Dynamite, DNA and Mic Drop. The band have released six studio albums, three of which were recorded in Japanese, the other three in Korean.

BTS have a massive following both in Korea and around the world, and it’s easy to see why. Their album Love Yourself: Answer soared to the top of the U.S. charts, despite being predominately in Korean . It was“the first primarily foreign-language No.1 album in over 12 years”, according to Billboard.

hey RM I’m counting the days

I will be there watching 👀💜🔥

Ugh namjoonie is so handsome wthdhsjsjsjkskdjsjskkdnsjsj pic.twitter.com/HNM8wusmMW — DeeClown⁷ hobi day of Hobiuary☀️☻ (@mooooooonchild7) February 19, 2021

BTS arguably holds one of the most dedicated fan bases out there. Known as the ARMY, which is short for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, fans go to extreme lengths to express their love for the K-pop group. The BTS Army claims they find resonance in the band’s music through their lyrics, some claiming the band saved their lives.

The band’s performances are down to a fine art, carefully choreographed from matching and coordinated outfits to perfectly in-sync dance moves. Practising for hours on end, the band has perfected their iconic synchronicity. When the band first debuted, they supposedly practised between 12 to 15 hours a day.

Even though we love BTS’ perfectly choreographed ways, the Unplugged session will be a refreshing performance for the band, and we just cannot wait to see what they have in store for us. You’ll have to wait till the 23rd of February for the iconic MTV Unplugged show in full, but until then pick yourself up a copy of BE (Essential Edition).