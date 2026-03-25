Willie Nelson can’t be stopped – his ‘Outlaw Music Festival’ returns this 2026

Wilco, Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow, are among the big names headlining the tour.

Retirement is miles from Willie Nelson’s mind, as he brings back his iconic Outlaw Music Festival for 2026 after last year’s electric 10th anniversary.

The tour was hailed as “undoubtedly the most exciting and electric multi-artist festival” by The Rolling Stone, this year’s line up promising to live up to the hype.

Kicking off July 3 in Irving, Texas, the tour features Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Wilco, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Margo Price, Sierra Hull, Robert Randolph, Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble, and Lily Meola.

The tour also includes Willie’s annual Fourth of July Picnic, which has been running since 1973, and features the talents of Billy Strings and Rodney Crowell this year.

Though the tour is a tad smaller than previous years, key North American cities such as Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan will get to experience the festival, promised to be a “true cultural phenomenon.”

“Being on the road and playing for the fans is what I love to do. We don’t get to do as many shows as we used to, so every night out there means a little more. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and making it a special time,” said Willie Nelson.

Outlaw Music Festival Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 27, at 10 AM local time and are available here.

July 03, 2026 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

July 04, 2026 Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

July 05, 2026 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion sponsored by Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX

August 18, 2026 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Maryland Heights, MO

August 19, 2026 Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Shakopee, MN

August 21, 2026 Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

August 22, 2026 Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

August 23, 2026 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

August 25, 2026 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

August 28, 2026 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

August 29, 2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

August 30, 2026 Albany Med Health System at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY