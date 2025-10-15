The Avett Brothers link with Mike Patton for new single Heaven’s Breath

AVTT/PTTN traverses folk, rock, and the uncharted country adjacent spaces in between

The Avett Brothers have always straddled the line between Americana warmth and rock grit, but their latest collaboration with Mike Patton takes things somewhere entirely new.

Out now, ‘Heaven’s Breath’ is the final taste of their upcoming album AVTT/PTTN, dropping November 14 via Thirty Tigers, Ramseur Records, and Ipecac.

The track, a fuzzy, swaggering rock number, marks Scott Avett’s first contribution to the project, described as an effort to “crank the saw a little bit.”

Patton’s signature dynamic vocals cut through the growling instrumentation, giving the track a heavy, almost theatrical edge. Seth Avett even likens it to Mr. Bungle’s ‘Retrovertigo,’ and with Patton at the mic, that comparison feels perfectly natural.

The album itself is a marriage of worlds: eight originals co-written by Scott, Seth, and Patton (plus one folk traditional), produced alongside Grammy-winning engineer Dana Nielsen.

From the gentle acoustic opener ‘Dark Night of My Soul’ to the scuzzy stomp of ‘The Ox Driver’s Song,’ AVTT/PTTN traverses folk, rock, and the uncharted country adjacent spaces in between.

For the Avetts, working with Patton was a full-circle moment. “Mike’s part of our DNA… literally, we studied him,” Scott says. Patton, in his usual wry way, frames the collaboration as becoming “a long distant cousin… maybe they kept him in the chicken coop.”

With AVTT/PTTN, the trio push into uncharted sonic terrain, balancing adventurous fuzz, folk warmth, and Patton’s chameleonic vocals to craft something entirely their own. ‘Heaven’s Breath’ is just the beginning.

Pre-order / pre-save AVTT/PTTN, out November 14, 2025, here.