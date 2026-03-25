Late night hits back at Trump’s decision to station ICE in American airports

Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all made swings at the president’s incompetence.

In response to long TSA lines, Trump has decided to station ICE agents at airports, attempting to ease the pressure on staff.

What followed was, predictably, a swarm of memes and material perfect for late night host picking.

Jon Stewart in his typical fiery style called Donald Trump’s America a “dizzying, chaotic carnival ride that … continues to careen down Shitshow Hill.”

Stewart then exposed Trump’s weekend of frivolity, partying at Mar-a-Largo and golfing, whilst seemingly ignoring the war he started.

Steward quipped, “I really think that the less fun we’re all having, the better he seems to be doing.”

Jimmy Kimmel took to air to dig deeper into the airport fiasco, saying “where TSA agents are working without pay due to a partial government shutdown, a day after the idea was floated on Fox News by the radio host Clay Travis, who said it was pitched by a caller into his show. “Which means it’s very possible that the president got this idea from Linda in Arizona, but he’s still saying ‘it was me.’”

He ripped into Trump’s other misgivings from the weekend, referencing him celebrating the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller, who investigated Trump’s Russian ties.

Seth Meyers equally tore into Trump, blasting his frenzied efforts to tackle Iran, airports and social media all at once.

In reference to the TSA lines, Meyers joked “he’s sending the best of the best to help, an elite squad of civil servants who’ve been through rigorous training with impeccable qualifications and – I’m just kidding, he’s sending ICE.”