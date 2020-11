In a rare live performance, Tracy Chapman recently appeared on the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers. Chapman delivers a chilling performance of her iconic 1988 track, Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution, but this time with an Election Day twist, slipping the message“Go Vote” in between her famous lyrics.

Chapman has never ceased to amaze audiences with her undeniably powerful voice. This performance was no different, proving that even after 42 years, she’s still got it. Watch the moving clip below.