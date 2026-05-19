Fans are betting thousands on who will die in The Boys Season finale

Whether on screen or in people’s bank accounts, brutality will occur.

Thousands of real world dollars rest on the fictional lives of a deranged Superman, an insecure parody of Aquaman, and a homicidal British anti-hero with an internal dictionary of the most foul Cockney you’ve ever heard.

The Boys is set to wrap-up its final season on May 20, with fans anticipating who will most likely die in a glorious haze of blood and gore during the finale.

Ever since Hughie’s girlfriend got accidentally turned into red mist by A-Train back in the first episode, the show has been no stranger to killing off major characters.

With 7 episodes already aired, there have already been a large number of major character deaths.

The anticipated fates of Homelander, Hughie, Starlight and Billy Butcher still remain, as fans gruesomely murder their wallets by gambling on sites like Polymarket, a crypto-based platform where users predict and bet on real-world future outcomes.

As it currently stands, the “Who will die in The Boys: Season 5?” market thread on the site has amassed $773,283 worth of shares on the platform.

All deaths and bets are final. Even if a character’s death is “reversed through a revival, resurrection, or reanimation that occurs after the character has died, that death will still qualify”.

Based on user engagement, the current top 3 most likely to die next are Homelander (86%), The Deep (74%) and Billy Butcher (67%), all of which amassed Polymarket shares above $50,000.

Fans have even hit up Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep, in order to get insider knowledge on wether their bets on his death have a chance.

In an interview with today, Chace, stated that “I’ve gotten some texts actually, from some people who were like, ‘Hey, really, dude, what episode is it exactly if you do?’ Can’t confirm or deny.”

The final episode, ‘Blood and Bone’, will conclude the 5 season run with a runtime of 1 hour and 5 minutes.

One-third of that will most likely have a colour palette pertaining to bright red and white as these infamous misfits face off and fight for good.

Tomorrow, the lives of hated and beloved characters hang in the balance, along with people’s bank accounts.