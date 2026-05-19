Rum Jungle lean into uncertainty on new single ‘Got Time’

The Newcastle band’s final Marginalia preview balances existential spirals with surf-rock warmth ahead of a major international run.

Australian indie outfit Rum Jungle are closing the chapter on Marginalia with one final release before the album lands next month.

New single ‘Got Time’ arrives alongside b-side ‘Meet You There’, offering two different emotional entry points into the record’s world — one restless and searching, the other softer and quietly reflective.

‘Got Time’ carries the loose, driving energy Rum Jungle have built their name on, but there’s a heavier undercurrent beneath it.

Frontman Benny said the track came together almost instantly during the earliest Marginalia sessions, eventually becoming the foundation for the album itself.

“I distinctly remember this tune just coming to life over a single night and instantly falling in love with it,” he said.

That immediacy still comes through in the final version. Bright guitars and warm melodies sit alongside lyrics wrestling with time, self-worth, and uncertainty, though the song ultimately feels more defiant than defeated.

Alongside it, ‘Meet You There’ reveals a more restrained side to the band’s songwriting. Built around themes of distance, change, and homesickness, the track settles somewhere between Brit-rock melancholy and coastal Australian indie.

Together, the two singles feel like the clearest snapshot yet of what Marginalia is aiming for: bigger emotional weight without losing the immediacy that made Rum Jungle click in the first place.

The release also lands just after the band announced a North American tour featuring appearances at Shaky Knees Music Festival and Austin City Limits Music Festival — a sign Rum Jungle’s international push is only getting bigger.

Marginalia arrives June 5 via Downtown Music.