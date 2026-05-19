NIMAs 2026 nominations are now open for Australia’s biggest First Nations music awards

Nominations are now open for this year’s NIMAs, with artists like Miss Kaninna leading a powerful new wave of First Nations music.

The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) are set to take the stage in Darwin on August 8, but first, we need to nominate our favourite Indigenous musicians.

Amplifying and celebrating established and emerging First Nations artists, the NIMAs have honoured outstanding Indigenous-Australian talent, with past winners including Barkaa, Emily Wurramara, Jessica Mauboy, King Stingray and Thelma Plum.

We can now submit our picks for this year, for the six categories across the awards, including:

Artist of the Year

Best New Talent

Album of the Year

Film Clip of the Year

Community Clip of the Year

Song of the Year

Personally, I have my eye on Miss Kaninna for a win. A First Nations artist originally from Lutrisita/Tasmania, now based in Naarm/Melbourne, Kaninna is reshaping the Australian R&B and Hip-Hop/Rap landscape.

A past performer at the NIMAs and three-time ARIA nominee, she is a worthy contender for the accolades.

As an opener for De La Soul at the DROPPIN’ SCIENCE lineup earlier this year, Miss Kaninna was a clear standout, with her magnetic performance leaving a lasting impact as I walked away from the concert.

With the combination of strength in her lyrics–tackling topics of politics, the lived experience of a Blak woman and just genuine bad-bitch energy–and electric rhythm and soul, she is on a well-earned path to success.

Having performied alongside Stormzy, Steve Lacy, and Raye at the 2024 Laneway Festival, Miss Kaninna is solidifying herself among some of the most notable musicians, and her continued rise is one worth keeping track of.

There are so many incredible First Nations artists, trailblazers like Yothu Yindi, Archie Roach, Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu, alongside rising artists like, Kobie Dee, and Baker Boy, and the NIMAs are the perfect place to give them the recognition they deserve.

To nominate, head here.

More about the history of the NIMAs here.