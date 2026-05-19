The Strokes are one member short leading up to world tour

Reality awaits for The Strokes’ Nick Valensi, instead of joining the band on tour.

Devout Strokers and Reptilia enthusiasts would have noticed something missing from The Strokes performance on the Late Show last Thursday night.

While the band set the room on fire with the second single, ‘Falling Out Of Love,’ from the forthcoming album, Reality Awaits, one of the band’s OG guitarists, Nick Valensi, was nowhere to be seen.

In light of the band’s upcoming album world tour later this year, the New York City outfit took to Instagram the same night to announce that “Nick will be taking a temporary break from the scheduled tour, but we look forward to his return”.

There’s been no further mention of what caused the hiatus, so fans are left wondering what happened?

Maybe the guitarist has “fallen out of love” with the current sound that the band has taken on the new album.

When the group dropped ‘Going Shopping’ in April, fans were met with an unprecedented amount of autotune from frontman, Julian Casablancas, instead of the usual “Strokes sound” that has long been driven by the band’s guitar work.

It seems Julian’s undying autotune obsession could lead to a full on Voidzification of The Strokes’ sound on this new record, which has brought a mixed response from fans.

In the meantime, the band has recruited Steve Schiltz, a long time associate of the band, to step in as a replacement on the tour of the upcoming album set to release on 26th of June.