Thom Yorke has a new album coming this year

Thom Yorke’s next solo album is on the way!

The news was confirmed by Radiohead bandmate Ed O’Brien.

O’Brien has been spilling the beans on all the Radiohead news, and we are very grateful.

This comes following the announcement of his own solo project, Blue Morpho, which is out in May.

In a recent interview with Consequence, O’Brien revealed he is not the only Radiohead member dropping solo work this year.

Thom Yorke, he says, is also going to be releasing his next solo album later on in the year, he says.

This will be Yorke’s first solo album since 2019’s ANIMA, which gave us some transcendent tracks including ‘Dawn Chorus’.

“What’s so lovely is it feels they both can coexist,” said O’Brien, on working with Radiohead, as well as their solo projects.

“The Radiohead thing can go out and tour – and that’s the mothership, I guess, for all of us. But we’ve got these little satellites.”

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This also comes following his announcement that Radiohead are going to tour a different continent every year.

“We’re going to do 20 shows each year. No more, no less.” he said via Rolling Stone last week.