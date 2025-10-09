dust release debut album Sky Is Falling – a haunting meditation on change, chaos and coming home

Aussie music’s in good hands — dust’s debut Sky Is Falling has landed

Sometimes a band drops an album and you just know – the gods have smiled. It’s got the scars of the past, a healthy shot of right-now, and somehow makes you grateful to be here to hear it.

Newcastle’s post-everything crew dust have dropped their long-awaited debut Sky Is Falling, and it’s every bit as bruised, beautiful, and bewildered as the title suggests.

The five-piece — Justin Teale, Gabriel Stove, Adam Ridgeway, Liam Smith and Kye Cherry – chart the dizzying climb from small-town stages to European ferries and festival fields, only to return home with the creeping feeling that the world has shifted underfoot.

Sky Is Falling traces that tension — between the ecstatic and the existential – through wiry guitars, anxious electronics, and late-night reflection.

Tracks like Drawbacks and Just Like Ice twist in rhythmic knots, while Alastair and Two Dogs slow the pulse, lingering in fragile moments of release.

It’s music that sounds like holding your breath under heavy skies.

“Most of it came together between gigs and late nights,” the band says. “It feels good to finally have something out there that sounds like us right now.”

Dark, meditative and utterly cohesive, Sky Is Falling finds dust pushing their sound into deeper, stranger terrain – a coming-of-age for a band learning to sit inside the storm.

dust are celebrating the release with a December run of Australian shows before jetting off on a massive 2026 tour across the UK, EU, and North America alongside The Belair Lip Bombs.

🎧 Listen to Sky Is Falling now — and catch dust on tour this December.

Tickets here.