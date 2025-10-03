Molly Millington leans into her country roots on debut album Frank Morgan

Molly Millington announces debut album Frank Morgan: ‘A little bit country, a little bit pop, happy, sad, but always honest’

It’s Country Music Month, and Molly Millington is making it count. The Australian singer-songwriter is stepping out with her debut album Frank Morgan, arriving February 27, and has dropped the first taste: ‘Just Drive,’ a wistful, late-night road trip anthem brimming with nostalgia and freedom.

Co-written with longtime collaborator Xavier Dunn and mixed by Simon Cohen, ‘Just Drive’ is all about those moments of escape – the kind you remember for years.

“It’s about reminiscing on growing up, the lack of responsibilities, and wanting to drive away and start afresh,” Molly says. “My mum and I would go for drives after dinner and blast music. Sometimes we’d talk, sometimes we’d sit in silence, but it always settled my mind.”

The album nods to Frank Morgan, the actor in The Wizard of Oz who played multiple characters – a metaphor for the many roles we all inhabit.

Across twelve tracks, Molly threads sparkling country storytelling with pop hooks, moving from the sly charm of ‘Girl Next Door’ to the heartfelt optimism of ‘Lover’s Song’ and the late-night wanderlust of ‘Just Drive.’

“In all honesty, this is a pretty selfish record—I wrote it for me,” she admits. “A little bit country, a little bit pop, happy, sad, but always honest.”

Molly will bring the songs to the stage supporting US indie rockers Whitney in Brisbane (October 16) and Melbourne (October 17).

Pre-save Frank Morgan here.