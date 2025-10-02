Artists band together to revive a historic Free Speech Committee

Jane Fonda leads a new generation of artists in resurrecting a 1940s-era committee to fight a fresh wave of suppression.

In a powerful echo of history, over 550 artists including Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, and Jane Fonda are resurrecting the Committee For The First Amendment.

This revival, sparked by the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live, marks a unified stand against government pressure on free speech.

Originally formed in 1947 to combat McCarthy-era blacklisting, the committee’s new incarnation declares this a modern constitutional crisis.

In a fierce statement, they position themselves against a “coordinated campaign to silence critics,” emphasising that defending the right to criticise power is a non-partisan duty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Committee for the First Amendment (@1acommittee)

With Jane Fonda, whose father was an original founder, leading the charge, this coalition vows to be a formidable voice, warning corporate and government entities that they are “fiercely united” and will not be silenced.