Billie Eilish x James Cameron: A 3D Revolution

Two icons collide.

Billie Eilish just dropped a cinematic bombshell: she’s collaborating with Avatar director James Cameron on a top-secret 3D project, and her Manchester concerts are the stage for it.

During her July 19 show at Co-op Live, Eilish teased the sold-out crowd, “You may have noticed extra cameras… I’m working on something very, very special with James Cameron, and it’s gonna be in 3D.”

Billie Eilish
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The Grammy winner confirmed Cameron was in the audience and hinted the project would film across her four-night Manchester residency, joking she’d wear the same outfit (black-and-blue plaid) for continuity.

While details remain under wraps, speculation points to a concert film, documentary, or immersive music experience leveraging Cameron’s 3D expertise.

Eilish’s past films (Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles) suggest a hybrid of live performance and visual storytelling.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour continues through November, but Manchester’s crowds are now forever part of Eilish’s next creative leap.

