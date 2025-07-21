Billie Eilish x James Cameron: A 3D Revolution

Two icons collide.

Billie Eilish just dropped a cinematic bombshell: she’s collaborating with Avatar director James Cameron on a top-secret 3D project, and her Manchester concerts are the stage for it.

During her July 19 show at Co-op Live, Eilish teased the sold-out crowd, “You may have noticed extra cameras… I’m working on something very, very special with James Cameron, and it’s gonna be in 3D.”

The Grammy winner confirmed Cameron was in the audience and hinted the project would film across her four-night Manchester residency, joking she’d wear the same outfit (black-and-blue plaid) for continuity.

While details remain under wraps, speculation points to a concert film, documentary, or immersive music experience leveraging Cameron’s 3D expertise.

Eilish’s past films (Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles) suggest a hybrid of live performance and visual storytelling.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour continues through November, but Manchester’s crowds are now forever part of Eilish’s next creative leap.