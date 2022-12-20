James Cameron ends ‘Titanic’ door debate: Could Jack and Rose both fit?

Titanic director, James Cameron finally ends the 25-year door debate: Did Rose just need to scooch over a little?

In a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, James Cameron made his intentions to end the decades-long Titanic door debate “once and for all” very clear.

The Oscar-winning film producer revealed that he’s invested in a foolproof experiment that will finally answer the question on everybody’s lips: Was there room for both Rose and Jack on that floating wooden door?

“We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February,” declared Cameron.

“We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate [Winslet] and Leo [DiCaprio] and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water, and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods, and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

As per The Sun, James Cameron’s new special which chronicles the experiment will run on National Geographic in February, and as the director hopes, it will “put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all.”

Elaborating on Jack’s fate, he adds, “the script says Jack dies, he has to die…It’s like Romeo and Juliet,” he added. “It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice.”