New challenges, being present, and money – we talk happiness with Oliver Link

Meet Oliver Link, a Gold Coast native whose global upbringing shapes his eclectic sound Born in Townsville and raised in Qatar before returning to Australia, Oliver’s latest singles blend raw emotion with introspection. Influenced by Drake, Logic, Travis Scott, and Mac Miller, his music spans indie, metal, and beyond. His upcoming project, “Cowboy Love Letters,” promises further creative exploration. For aspiring musicians, Oliver advises embracing experimentation to find a distinct sound. Beyond music, he finds happiness in new challenges and their rewards. Join us as we delve into Oliver Link’s musical journey and what’s next on his horizon.

Happy: What are you up to today?

Oliver: Tryna figure out how to crack the code.

Happy: Tell us a little bit about where you live? What do you love about it?

Oliver: Originally born in Townsville, moved to Qatar when I was 2, grew up there till I was 7, been on the Gold Coast ever since.

Love everything about.

Happy: Can you tell us about your latest single/album?

Oliver: My last singles are bold. I had a lot of things to get off my chest. A lot of anger and regret was put into those tracks

Happy: Following the themes of these songs, what advice would you give to someone going through a tough breakup?

Oliver: Do what you love. Be yourself. Give it time.

Happy: What is your creative process like when writing new music?

Oliver: Majority of the time I’ll look for a sample that resonates with me, something that correlates with how I’m feeling.

I’ll look for the right drums, the right bass, then start free styling whatever I’m thinking. “Paranoia” took a bit longer than expected because I started that song at the start of the year, “SMWIH” on the other hand took 30 minutes.

Sometimes music’s easy, it just flows off the tongue with little to no thought.

Happy: What did you listen to growing up?

Oliver: Growing up as a kid my favourite songs were “Black and Gold” by Sam Sparrow, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie. These were the songs I fell in love with at the age of 6.

As I got a little older I started exploring my own music taste. At 13 I bought two albums that changed my life, “Views” by Drake and “The Incredible True Story” by Logic. These albums hit home.

By 14 I was on the Soundcloud era like everyone else. XXL’s 2016 Cypher to be exact. 16 is when I discovered XXXTentacion and Lil Peep.

They have a huge influence on me RIP. Around the same time I started exploring other genres, Tame Impala and Mac Demarco in the indie scene.

Pink Floyd and The Doors for some experimental sounds. Metallica and Korn. Sade and Nina Simone. B.B. King and MF DOOM

Happy: Who or what are your biggest musical influences for your latest work?

Oliver: Travis Scott, Mac Miller, Dominic Fike.

Happy: What’s coming up?

Oliver: Cowboy love letters.

Happy: What nuggets of wisdom do you have for up-and-coming musicians looking to carve out their unique sound?

Oliver: Trial and error. I have thousands of songs that are never going to see the light off day.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Oliver: New challenges. Being present. Money.