South’s Most Wanted: T Breezy and Walkerboy are bringing their mixtape on tour

Don’t miss T Breezy and Walkerboy on their first ever Australian tour this August

First Nations rappers T Breezy and Walkerboy are set to tour Australia this August for their joint mixtape ‘SOUTHS MOST WANTED’.

This is huge news for the two rappers, who’ve carved their own path from rural NSW to the city to solidify themselves as some of the best new R&B artists in the scene right now.

Hailing all the way from Inverell in northern NSW, it’s the first time both T Breezy and Walkerboy will be going on tour and we couldn’t be more excited to see them take to stages across Melbourne and Sydney.

Much like their chemistry on ‘SOUTHS MOST WANTED’, the boys have a captivating stage presence that they bring to every show they put on.

Although they’ve just begun, they’ve already put on some sick shows at Dark Mofo, the Sydney Opera House as part of the Barrabuwari showcase, and FBi Radio’s 20th birthday festival.

Produced by label founder Utility via Trackwork, ‘SOUTHS MOST WANTED’ isn’t just an album, it’s a voice for regional artists across New South Wales.

The 12 tracks balance a hope and aggression fueled by their experiences growing up in the postcode that raised them.

The second track on the mixtape, ‘What Do’ is an anthem of their inevitable come up in the music scene.

Shot in their hometown, the boys dropped a music video for the track earlier this year. Filmed and directed by Nathan Brown (aka Blond’e), the music video features scenes of rural life with friends, family and community.

Be sure to catch them at their tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

2nd August @ Miscellania in Melbourne

16th August @ Mad Proppa Deadly in Armidale

17th August @ The Royal Hotel Motel in Inverell

22nd August @ Yellowbelly Studio in Bourke

29th August @ Club 77 in Sydney