The trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s performance of Bob Dylan is finally here

The teaser trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’ dropped today giving us a glimpse into Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan

The teaser trailer for Bob Dylan’s latest biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ dropped today via SearchlightPictures in anticipation of the film’s release in December of this year.

This is the first glimpse we’ve seen of the film so far, giving us a sneak peak into Timothée Chalamet’s long awaited portrayal of the legendary singer songwriter Bob Dylan.

Following the 19-year-old Dylan’s first arrival in New York City, the film explores Dylan’s life as he skyrocketed into worldwide fame between 1961 and 1965.

Though we’ve known the Little Women star would be showcasing his vocals for a while now, it’s been up in the air whether or not the actor would be able to pull it off.

The trailer opens with Chalamet on stage, performing Dylan’s famous “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

In preparation for the role, Chalamet revealed he had been sent “12 hours of unreleased Bob Dylan music from 1959 to 1964” in an interview with MTV.

“You’re not getting an impersonation of him,” Eric Vetro, the star’s vocal coach, shared in an interview.

“It’s breathing new life into that voice that we know so well.

Though the teaser clocks in at just under 2 minutes, Chalamet’s spectacular performance of one of Dylan’s most renowned hits is a testament to his talent and dedication to the craft.

Though there is no confirmed release date for the film just yet, we can expect to see it hit the big screen in December later this year.

You can read the official synopsis below.

“Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, ‘A Complete Unknown’ follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”