Memoir Announce: The extraordinary life of Cher can be told by only one person… Cher herself

‘Cher: The Memoir’ will arrive this Spring, with the second part scheduled for release in 2025

Iconic singer, actress, and household name Cher has recently announced that the first segment of her biopic, ‘Cher: The Memoir’ will drop on November 19th, later this year.

Released via Dey Street Books, the first instalment of the series will get into the nitty gritty of the star’s early life and success.

From a childhood coloured by family chaos and the complexity of navigating dyslexia, to her relationship with Sonny Bono, Cher doesn’t shy away from getting personal between the pages.

“Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century,” the publisher shared in a statement.

The extraordinary life of @Cher can be told by only one person… Cher herself. We are so excited to be publishing Part One of her memoir on November 19! Preorder your copy now: https://t.co/R5oJkIcxKC pic.twitter.com/z6fq9kf3X9 — Dey Street Books (@deystreet) July 24, 2024

The singer initially announced a biopic was in the works back in 2021, piloted by Mamma Mia!’s own Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman.

Initially, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was unsure about getting deep into the details of her spectacular life.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the star got personal about her struggles opening up the public.

“I just totally chickened out. I didn’t put in some things that need to be in, and they’re not comfortable,” she told Fallon during the interview.

“But they need to be put in, so I have to go back and man up… I’ve lived too long and done too much, and so it’s like it should be the encyclopaedia.”

It seems the star has gotten over her fears, though, and we can expect to hear it all when ‘Cher: The Memoir’ drops in November.

Check out the cover below.