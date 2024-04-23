Class of 2024: Cher, Peter Frampton and A Tribe Called Quest inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

This year’s lineup is a testament to music’s vast influence, featuring legendary artists from across genres

On April 21st, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its star-studded 2024 inductee class.

Leading the pack is Cher, a multi-hyphenate icon whose career spans six decades. Hits like ‘Believe’ and ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ solidified her place in pop culture history.

Finally receiving her rightful place, Cher joins fellow luminaries like Ozzy Osbourne, the “Prince of Darkness,” and Mary J. Blige, the reigning “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.”

A Tribe Called Quest, pioneers of alternative hip hop, are also recognised for their lasting impact.

Congrats to A Tribe Called Quest for being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2024 pic.twitter.com/Ex8PFyUiY4 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 22, 2024

Peter Frampton, whose live album ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ remains a cornerstone of rock, is another inductee celebrated for his illustrious career.

This diverse group reflects a conscious effort by the Rock Hall to broaden its scope and acknowledge a wider range of artists.

From the soulful grooves of Kool & the Gang to the arena rock anthems of Foreigner, each inductee brings a unique sound that enriches the Hall’s legacy.

However, amidst the celebration, a critical note remains. With less than 10% of inductees being women historically, the Rock Hall faces ongoing criticism for its lack of inclusivity.

This serves as a reminder of the need for a more equitable nomination process.

As the music industry continues to evolve, so too does the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With plans for expansion underway, the institution remains dedicated to honouring its rich past while embracing the ever-changing future of music.

Check out the full list over at Hall of Fame.