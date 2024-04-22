Announcing the Needle In The Hay Finalist’s for 2023!

Hand-picked from over 1600 entries, here are the 40 finalists who made the final cut in our Needle In The Hay vinyl competition
Our latest Needle In The Hay vinyl competition was our biggest to date, with over 1600 singles entered from both here and our cousins over the Tasman.
Sifting through them was a monster task, and despite promising a top 30, we went above and beyond, finally landing on 40. A massive shout-out to Minor Figures and our Prize Partners and for making Needle In The Hay possible.
Here are the 40 finalists for Needle In The Hay 2023.
Needle In The Hay – 2023 Finalists
Agum – Promise
Angharad Drake – Babysitter
Beryl – All Things
Beth Jackson – Dive School
Betty – Fire
Chela – Hard 4 You
CXLOE – Flight Risk
Dolce Blue – Valentino
Floozy – Orange Peels
FVNERAL – Frozen Lasagne
Good Pash – Jellyfish Song
Isobel Knight – Hell Or Highwater
J-Milla – Nicest
Jarabi Band – Djamana
Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
Juice Webster – In The Zone
Little Guilt – Dancing while Behind
Lost Casual – Woman
Lottie McLeod – Bridge
Memory Motel – The Search
Merpire – Habit
MF Tomlinson – Winter Time Blues
Mikeala Cougar – Can You Tell
Mr Rhodes – Can’t You Tell
Noah Church – Filled With Dread
Noah Vernon – Back N Forth
Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
Parker – Sofa Bed
Radio Free Alice – Look What You’ve Done
Ruby Jackson – You’ve Changed
Simon O’Hagan – Oh Well
Siobhan Cotchin – When The Curtain Closes
South Summit – Sidelines
Sunset Avenue – Change It Up
The Smashed Avocados – Hey Ga
WCB – Moon Boi
Yasmina Sadiki – Bleed Out
YUMI – Better without You
Yung Milla – Land Downunder
What’s next?
So what happens now? From here, the 40 finalists will be handed over to our judges Ben Lee, Abbie Chatfield, Akala Newman, Andy Golledge, Jadey O’Regan, Pam Thornback, Dave Jenkins Jr, Ash McGregor, and Emmy Mack, who will have the final say on who takes home the grand prize of pressed singles by Zenith Records, and stack of incredible prizes – of which you can check out here.