Announcing the Needle In The Hay Finalist’s for 2023!

Hand-picked from over 1600 entries, here are the 40 finalists who made the final cut in our Needle In The Hay vinyl competition

Our latest Needle In The Hay vinyl competition was our biggest to date, with over 1600 singles entered from both here and our cousins over the Tasman.

Sifting through them was a monster task, and despite promising a top 30, we went above and beyond, finally landing on 40. A massive shout-out to Minor Figures and our Prize Partners and for making Needle In The Hay possible.

Here are the 40 finalists for Needle In The Hay 2023.

Needle In The Hay – 2023 Finalists

Agum – Promise

Angharad Drake – Babysitter

Beryl – All Things

Beth Jackson – Dive School

Betty – Fire

Chela – Hard 4 You

CXLOE – Flight Risk

Dolce Blue – Valentino

Floozy – Orange Peels

FVNERAL – Frozen Lasagne

Good Pash – Jellyfish Song

Isobel Knight – Hell Or Highwater

J-Milla – Nicest

Jarabi Band – Djamana

Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time

Juice Webster – In The Zone

Little Guilt – Dancing while Behind

Lost Casual – Woman

Lottie McLeod – Bridge

Memory Motel – The Search

Merpire – Habit

MF Tomlinson – Winter Time Blues

Mikeala Cougar – Can You Tell

Mr Rhodes – Can’t You Tell

Noah Church – Filled With Dread

Noah Vernon – Back N Forth

Oscar The Wild – Unafraid

Parker – Sofa Bed

Radio Free Alice – Look What You’ve Done

Ruby Jackson – You’ve Changed

Simon O’Hagan – Oh Well

Siobhan Cotchin – When The Curtain Closes

South Summit – Sidelines

Sunset Avenue – Change It Up

The Smashed Avocados – Hey Ga

WCB – Moon Boi

Yasmina Sadiki – Bleed Out

YUMI – Better without You

Yung Milla – Land Downunder

What’s next?

So what happens now? From here, the 40 finalists will be handed over to our judges Ben Lee, Abbie Chatfield, Akala Newman, Andy Golledge, Jadey O’Regan, Pam Thornback, Dave Jenkins Jr, Ash McGregor, and Emmy Mack, who will have the final say on who takes home the grand prize of pressed singles by Zenith Records, and stack of incredible prizes – of which you can check out here.