Twitter is divided over New York Magazine’s recent ‘nepo babies’ cover

‘Nepo babies’ have all but taken over Hollywood in 2022, but their presence and success has prompted debate following a recent New York Magazine cover.

The internet has reacted to a recent magazine cover featuring Hollywood’s leading ‘nepotism babies’, which was published by New York Magazine in the early hours of this morning (December 20). The publication’s latest cover declared 2022 as “the year of the nepo baby”, in reference to the popular term describing young celebrities presumed to benefit from nepotism given their famous parents. The cover superimposed the heads of a slew of ‘nepo baby’ celebrities onto the bodies of small children, prompting debate about the broader influence of this particular kind of star in 2022.

Among the floating heads on the New York Magazine cover was actress-musician Maya Hawke, the daughter of Hollywood veterans Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Elsewhere, Lenny Kravitz’s daughter Zoe and Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose also feature on the cover, alongside comedy director Judd Apatow’s child Maude and actor Dennis Quaid’s son Jack. Actors Ben Platt and Dakota Johnson round out the cover’s cohort of famous faces.

The article accompanying the instantly memeable cover traces the so-called “nepo-baby boom”, analysing the public’s equal parts admiration and contempt for young celebrities with famous parents. The same debate has been waged online for much of this year, as audiences connect the famous familial dots of rising stars with increasing frequency. The cover story formed one of many investigative pieces by New York Magazine, who elsewhere looked for ‘nepo babies’ in sport, and predicted a future class of ‘nepo babies’ in the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian’s children.

Nepo babies are not only abundant — they’re thriving. How could two little words cause so much conflict? Writes @kn8 in our (over)analysis of the phenomenon: "We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them." https://t.co/WA22qhdS29 pic.twitter.com/nmWXlrIMNS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 19, 2022

Both the New York Magazine article and the broader internet discourse has pointed to ‘nepo babies’ as examples of Hollywood’s favouritism, leading to bigger discussions around meritocracy across all industries. While it analyses the ease of discounting a celebrity’s success based on their parents, New York Magazine writer Nate Jones ultimately finds that ‘nepo babies’ have existed long before the term was coined, and concedes that much of the cohort wouldn’t have achieved success without their clear talent.

“This is the nepo baby’s credo: Try, and if at first you don’t succeed, remember you’re still a celebrity’s child, so try, try again,” Jones wrote. “We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them… Paradoxically, the nepo babies we like best are often the ones who are most privileged.” Just as the mere existence of these stars has spurred debate, so too has the magazine cover itself, with users flocking to Twitter to share differing opinions on the publication’s comical take on nepotism.

Check out some of the most pressing (and funniest) Twitter talking points around New York Magazine’s ‘nepo baby’ cover below.

I don’t mind nepo babies if they’re actually talented and are humble. Sure it’s annoying af but that’s life. Suck it up. Play the game. This industry is a game. If you think it isn’t, good luck. https://t.co/QPOJDLML8n — HoHoOwen Lawrence🎄🧑‍🎄 (@OwenOfficialX) December 19, 2022

whoever wrote that nepo baby article kind of a genius though.. to be able to cite that many types and examples of nepo babies ohhhh they were mad as hell — jisbon offspring (@Iouisaharland) December 19, 2022

i’d be so pissed if i woke up one morning and my face was on the cover of a magazine for being a nepo-baby bc like… OF ALL THE NEPO BABIES YOU CHOSE ME?????? https://t.co/nakNnwwFBb — hiiii (@stark_hive) December 19, 2022

i know all the coolest nepo babies laughed at the piece. like i said if you're good at your job and chic and acknowledge your connection no one gives a fuck fr — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) December 19, 2022

Nepo babies will never understand that it doesn’t matter how “hard” they have “worked” to be in the industry.. they had the key placed in their hand to open the door while the rest of the normal population can’t even get a ladder to climb thru a window — T (@tinnkky) December 19, 2022

picturing all the nepo babies holding an emergency meeting tonight pic.twitter.com/ALtqqgM5qZ — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) December 19, 2022

Is it really a nepo-baby boom or has it always been this way & we just didn’t realize?

– Jamie Lee Curtis

– Jennifer Aniston

– Charlie Sheen

– Emilio Esteves

– Gwyneth Paltrow

– Mariska Hargitay

– Drew Berrymore

– Angelina Jolie

Or are they more industry babies? Different vibe?🤔 https://t.co/ABwaBWJ3zb — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚞𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝙱𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚔 (@CourtneyBanks) December 19, 2022

an angel loses their wings every time someone says timothée chalamet is a nepo baby — paige (@laurieslaurence) December 19, 2022

I am a nepo baby back in my hometown because I was the mechanic’s daughter . That means something over there trust me — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) December 19, 2022

A little insensitive to have this nepo-baby discourse so close to the birthday of the original nepo-baby (Jesus Christ) — Matthew May Whovier (@MatthewKBegbie) December 19, 2022

nepo babies waking up to that vulture feature pic.twitter.com/ZJ6bEuoeZ2 — toekneepraysick (@tonypraysick) December 19, 2022

Nate Jones writing the nepo-baby article pic.twitter.com/UytMk07E3h — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) December 19, 2022