Billie Eilish Teases Immersive 3D Concert Film

Billie Eilish brings her arena tour to theatres in a groundbreaking 3D experience.

Billie Eilish is taking fans inside her massive ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ Tour with a new concert film co-directed with James Cameron. The 3D experience hits cinemas on March 20, 2026.

The trailer for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D)’ offers an intimate yet cinematic look at Eilish’s life on the road.

Fans get sweeping views of arena performances, close-ups on her expressive stage presence, and glimpses behind the scenes as she interacts with her audience and leans on friends and family to decompress from the tour’s intensity.

James Cameron’s co-direction brings unprecedented 3D techniques to capture every angle of Eilish’s in-the-round arena shows.

From the energy of the crowd to the subtle moments of fatigue and focus, the film promises a fully immersive glimpse into the highs and lows of life on tour.

This includes Eilish’s first performances without her brother Finneas on select legs of the journey.

This film builds on Eilish’s previous limited-release concert projects while aiming for a broader cinematic reach, targeting IMAX and large-format screens worldwide.

Following the massive success of other high-profile concert films, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT‘ could redefine how fans experience live music beyond the stadium.

With Eilish’s third studio album behind it, the project doubles as both a visual spectacle and a celebration of her Grammy-recognised work.

‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D)’ arrives in theatres on March 20, 2026.

Fans can watch the trailer now and prepare for an immersive journey into Billie Eilish’s world.