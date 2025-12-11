Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star in a wedding gone sideways

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s wedding week spirals into chaos in A24’s latest teaser.

The first trailer for The Drama is here, and it’s a whirlwind. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play an engaged couple whose perfect wedding week goes completely off-script.

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama promises sharp humour and unexpected emotional twists.

Zendaya and Pattinson radiate chemistry as Emma and Charlie, whose seemingly flawless relationship faces hilarious and tense setbacks during their wedding festivities.

Supporting roles include Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Hailey Gates, adding depth and quirky energy to the story.

The teaser shows everything from last-minute crises to awkward family encounters, hinting that this isn’t your average rom-com.

With A24’s signature mix of stylish visuals and offbeat humour, fans can expect a fresh take on love and the messy realities of relationships.

2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for Zendaya, who also stars in ‘The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, and ‘Dune: Part Three’.

Pattinson likewise appears in ‘The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three’, making this a reunion of sorts for the pair in high-profile projects.

The Drama hits theatres April 3, 2026.

Check out the teaser trailer online and mark your calendars for what looks to be a rom-com with a wild edge.