Sharon Osbourne speaks on Ozzy’s final night: “he knew. I felt it.”

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon described a night that began like any other during Ozzy’s long battle with declining health. He was restless, moving between the bedroom and bathroom, until hours before dawn when he woke her.

“He said, “Kiss me… hug me tight,” she recalled a line that now lands with the weight of someone who already understood what was coming.

Sharon admitted the regret that trails big love: the replaying, the “What if I’d held him longer? What if I’d said more?”

Ozzy later went downstairs for what became a final, brief workout before suffering a fatal heart attack.

Paramedics attempted to revive him, but Sharon said she knew instantly: “He was gone.”

She also shared that she and Ozzy had long joked and argued about the idea of her remarrying.

Her answer never changed: “Oh my God, no. Never.”

Ozzy died on July 22nd at 76, just over two weeks after his final performance, one last roar from a man who built a universe out of music, mayhem, and unmistakable spirit.