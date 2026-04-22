Courtney Love covers ‘Au Pays du Cocaine’ with a Pomeranian and zero regrets

Receiving transmission from Geese’s newest fan.

Two months after declaring herself “Geese-curious,” Courtney Love has fully surrendered to the Brooklyn band’s strange charm.

In an Instagram clip, the Hole icon delivers an acoustic, half-remembered cover of their single ‘Au Pays du Cocaine,’ cooing lyrics alongside a snug Pomeranian and protégé Baby Queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove)

She’s still fuzzy on the verses, but her devotion is unmistakable.

Love previously likened frontman Cameron Winter to a “600-year-old man in the best way,” while bravely clapping back at the band’s “gatekeeping elder millennial trolls.”

The affection arrives as Geese ride a surreal wave: an SNL slot, Coachella, and even whispers of a “psyop” marketing conspiracy.

Despite the psyop, Love remains a proud, unapologetic fan.