One of Jane Fonda’s biggest regrets? Not getting it on with Marvin Gaye

This week, Jane Fonda revealed that her one sexual regret is not sleeping with the king of getting it on, Marvin Gaye.

Jane Fonda is extraordinary in every way. She’s an acting icon, an unapologetic feminist, and an impressive climate change activist.

In the last few years, Fonda has written a book about climate change, protested in her now-infamous red coat, plus directed, written, and starred in her Netflix hit Grace and Frankie.

She hasn’t stopped there, teaming up with Greenpeace USA to help fight the climate catastrophe:

She’s also been extremely vocal about the election and encouraging people to vote:

So, it’s no secret when we say that Jane Fonda truly is brilliant.

Well this week, in an interview with The New York Times about her new book What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action, she got extremely candid and even revealed who she regretted not sleeping with.

After describing sex with Marlon Brando as “disappointing” she continued to say “who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye… he wanted to and I didn’t. I was married to Tom.” This bombshell was given more context when she said “apparently he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn’t find that out until later, after he was dead”.

Discovering Jane Fonda’s lack of sexual healing is definitely not something we expected from 2020, but it certainly is welcome.

Off to listen to some Marvin Gaye, then.