Baggies of weed are raining from the sky in Tel Aviv

This Thursday, a ‘green drone’ dropped bags of weed over Rabin Square in Tel Aviv to advocate for the legalisation of cannabis in Israel.

2020 has brought us some crazy stuff, from a surprise Taylor Swift album to chocolate covered towns and even murder hornets. Well, it also brought free weed in Tel Aviv.

On Thursday afternoon, cannabis legalisation activists dropped bags of weed over Rabin Square in Tel Aviv with the message “free love” written on them.

On the platform Telegram, they wrote “It’s time my dear brothers. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the green drone, handing out free cannabis from the sky… Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love”

“We’re launching the ‘rain of cannabis’ project, that will include a weekly delivery to different parts of the country of 1 kilo of cannabis divided into free 2 gram bags.”

Bags of weed being dropped from a drone in downtown Tel Aviv.

Can’t wait to see what else 2020 has in store for us.