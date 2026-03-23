That’s not Ronnie Dunn, it’s Kacey Musgraves in Disguise!

Fake beard and aviators couldn’t hide her voice as she took over a Broadway honky-tonk.

Kacey Musgraves is embracing the absurd. In the midst of rolling out her forthcoming country album Middle Of Nowhere, the singer took over a Nashville bar on Saturday night, not as herself, but as Ronnie Dunn.

Decked out in a fake beard, wig, aviator sunglasses, and a massive belt buckle, Musgraves delivered a surprise performance of Brooks & Dunn’s classic ‘Neon Moon’ at Robert’s Western World on Broadway.

Though she wasn’t announced by name, her voice and the telltale flash of bright eyeshadow beneath her lowered sunglasses gave the game away.

It’s a fittingly campy moment for an album rollout that has already included the playful single ‘Dry Spell.’

Musgraves has history with the song, having previously recorded it with Brooks & Dunn for their 2019 Reboot album.

With Middle Of Nowhere arriving May 1 and featuring appearances from Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert, Musgraves is making it clear: she’s here to have fun.