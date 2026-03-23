That’s not Ronnie Dunn, it’s Kacey Musgraves in Disguise!

Fake beard and aviators couldn’t hide her voice as she took over a Broadway honky-tonk.
Kacey Musgraves is embracing the absurd. In the midst of rolling out her forthcoming country album Middle Of Nowhere, the singer took over a Nashville bar on Saturday night, not as herself, but as Ronnie Dunn.
Decked out in a fake beard, wig, aviator sunglasses, and a massive belt buckle, Musgraves delivered a surprise performance of Brooks & Dunn’s classic ‘Neon Moon’ at Robert’s Western World on Broadway.
@much Kacey Musgraves dressed up as Ronnie Dunn for a surprise performance of “Neon Moon” at Robert’s Western World! 🤠 Via: robertswesternworld / Instagram #kaceymusgraves ♬ original sound – MuchMusic
Though she wasn’t announced by name, her voice and the telltale flash of bright eyeshadow beneath her lowered sunglasses gave the game away.
It’s a fittingly campy moment for an album rollout that has already included the playful single ‘Dry Spell.’
Musgraves has history with the song, having previously recorded it with Brooks & Dunn for their 2019 Reboot album.
With Middle Of Nowhere arriving May 1 and featuring appearances from Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert, Musgraves is making it clear: she’s here to have fun.