“Cruzin for a bruzin”: Kacey Musgraves’ new merch takes a dig at Ted Cruz

Singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves is selling t-shirts that take a sassy dig at Texan Senator Ted Cruz after he decided to skip town while the state endured a wild snowstorm.

Ted Cruz ran for the hills (or in this case, Cancun in Mexico) while the rest of his home state faced a deep freeze. Texan locals, including Grammy-winning songwriter Kacey Musgraves, were not impressed.

The new t-shirt retails for $29.99 USD with proceeds benefiting Casa Marianella, the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas, and Feed the People Dallas.

The New York Times reported: “Texans were tossed from one crisis to another this week as frigid temperatures and winter weather battered the state and the surrounding region, leaving many people in dire situations and grasping for the most basic of needs.

“First came the power grid failures, which left millions without electricity and heat in the cold. Then, as power began to be restored, millions more Texans discovered that their taps had run dry, pipes had burst or water treatment plants had failed, and that they had to boil their water before using it.“

Texas is cold, I can be cold. https://t.co/TglB3AsEkt — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

In a recent Tweet, Kacey Musgraves said: “Texas is cold, I can be cold” when sharing a link to the new t-shirt available to purchase on her website.