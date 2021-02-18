Here are some of the wildest photos taken during the Texas cold snap

Texans are trading in their cowboy boots for snow boots as the state experiences some of its coldest weather since 1989.

Residents of Texas have taken to social media to show the rest of the world how they are struggling to cope with the extreme cold. Temperatures have fallen to below -10°C (yikes!) and power grids have failed, unable to meet the demand for electricity.

As of Tuesday, two million households found themselves without power and many have documented the craziness of the freeze on Reddit and Twitter. Here are some of the coolest (pun intended) photos we’ve seen.

Above, we can see the Texas Game Wardens rescue mission which saved 141 sea turtles from the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays. No sign of Marlin or Dory.

Hot wheels? Not so much.

Staycation?

It is 43 degrees inside my apartment and it’s looking like I might not have power until tomorrow. I’m losing about a degree every hour or two inside. Luckily I have an all-season tent that (kinda) fits in my living room where I plan to sleep so this is where we’re at #TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/4xEbHNQB6b — Sarah Asch 🦇 (@sarahradinasch) February 15, 2021

Check out this DIY chandelier.

This is how cold it is at my Apartment. As a Texan, yes, I’m certainly not built for this. I don’t even care. pic.twitter.com/FMt8imglJp — 𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 ☩ (@ThomasBlackGG) February 16, 2021

Everything is freezing over.

The olive oil froze inside my house @ERCOT_ISO. The “temporary controlled rolling” blackout has been 38 hours so far. pic.twitter.com/TNJL4JHhZw — Sean Hightower (@goodlawyernac) February 16, 2021

Even people’s toilet water.

hey from me and my LITERAL FROZEN TOILET pic.twitter.com/gvu5hHjYG3 — molls! DM IF UNF (@gldencherry_) February 15, 2021

‘Maybe Tomorrow?’ Said the dog.

Although neutered, these kitties had more balls than the dog.

Bet the geniuses have never seen this one before.

This is how cold it is in Texas right now. My laptop split. Can anything be done? @Apple @tim_cook pic.twitter.com/BA9zoDlkqP — Matthew Williams (@WilliamsMS9) February 16, 2021

Some Texans are making the most of a bad situation.

And appreciating the teeny tiny things in life.

Blows my mind that snowflakes are actually snowflakes. #TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/t0UwhzRgdx — Uroob H (@UroobHaris) February 14, 2021

Looking at this pictures, we might not be so quick to complain next time Sydney temperatures fall below 25 degrees.