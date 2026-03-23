Lana Del Rey tells venue “Fuck You” over Lana vs Ethel Cain Night

Ongoing feud with Ethel Cain spills over as singer attacks Atlanta bar over themed event.

The simmering feud between Lana Del Rey and Ethel Cain has erupted once more, this time with Lana unleashing a blistering attack on an Atlanta drag brunch.

The event, hosted by the LGBTQ+ bar Lore and cheekily titled ‘Lana Del Rey vs. Ethel Cain’, drew the singer’s fury when she commented on its Instagram announcement, calling the situation “abusive” and devoid of humour.

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When the venue shared a subsequent direct message from Lana that read simply, “Fuck you,” they responded with defiant dismissal, declaring she would “always be a part of our LORE.”

The confrontation is the latest chapter in a public feud ignited last summer when Lana released a diss track taking aim at Cain, referencing a “Chicago pose” and the “most famous girl at the Waffle House,” a title previously bestowed upon Cain.

With Nicki Minaj having previously waded into the drama and Lana’s new album Stove on the horizon, the tension shows no signs of cooling.