The President’s ‘Number One Fan’ – Nicki Minaj cozies up to Donald Trump at conference

Pound the alarm – is Nicki Minaj a Trump fangirl now?

Rejected by rap after her jabs at fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in her 2024 “diss track” Hiss, it appears once-genre heavyweight Nicki Minaj is on a mission to alienate the rest of her predominantly LGBTQIA+ fanbase by siding with the biggest bully currently in political office.

At a “Trump Accounts” conference on Wednesday, Minaj couldn’t have been more clear regarding her political opinions as she gleefully joined Donald Trump on stage to declare herself as “probably the president’s number one fan.”

The rapper doubled down on her support unprompted, insisting that she’s totally unphased by the hate. “It does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

The obviously controversial public pledge is not entirely a surprise, however. Despite solemnly swearing in 2020 that she would not be “jumping on the Trump bandwagon” due to his anti-immigration policies, it seems that ship has ironically since sailed – the singer appeared alongside widow Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA conference in late December last year.

For Minaj, it seems as though her campaigning has worked – following her appearance at the conference, she posted a photo of her Trump “Gold Card” to her X account early Thursday.

Trump’s “Gold Card,” a replacement for the EB-5 visa, typically costs $1 million USD and fast-tracks permanent residency and citizenship into the country.

The Trinidad and Tobago-born artist then confessed in a follow up X post that she received her card “free of charge” and that the president was “finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak.”

Turns out, the price to instant citizenship is standing behind a leader that undermines those that have stood behind you for decades – a leader that wants to define your transgender fans out of existence and wishes to erode general healthcare and security for the vast majority of others.