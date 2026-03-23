Endorphin.es Ghost for Eurorack – Synth Month

A powerful all in one effects chain that brings studio style depth and hands on control straight into your Eurorack rack.

Endorphin.es has built a strong reputation for modules that combine serious sound design depth with performance friendly control, and Ghost continues that tradition in a way that feels immediately useful inside a Eurorack system.

Originally developed in collaboration with Andrew Huang, Ghost was conceived as a complete studio style effects chain that could be shaped in real time. The Eurorack version brings that same concept directly into the rack, combining multiple essential processing stages into a single cohesive module that feels designed to be played rather than simply dialled in and left alone.

Ghost brings together reverb, delay, filtering, saturation and compression, allowing you to shape both the character and the space of a sound without needing multiple separate modules. Instead of thinking in terms of individual effects, it encourages you to think in terms of signal flow. Subtle ambience, rhythmic echoes, tonal sculpting and harmonic colour can all be adjusted together, making it easier to create sounds that feel finished and intentional.

The reverb engine is capable of everything from small spatial enhancement through to expansive atmospheres that completely transform the depth of a patch. Paired with the delay section, it becomes possible to build movement and dimension that evolves over time rather than simply repeating. The filtering stage gives you control over tone and focus, while the saturation and compression stages add weight, cohesion and character.

One of the most appealing aspects of Ghost is how performance oriented the interface feels. The controls are immediate and responsive, encouraging real time interaction with your effects chain. Rather than treating processing as a static finishing step, Ghost invites continuous adjustment, allowing textures to shift and develop as part of the musical process.

CV control over key parameters opens the door to deeper integration with the rest of your system. Modulation sources can animate reverbs, push delays into rhythmic motion or dynamically shape tone as a sequence progresses. This makes Ghost feel less like a traditional outboard processor and more like an active voice within a patch.

It is also a flexible module in terms of placement. Ghost can function as a send style processor for multiple voices, as an insert effect to shape a specific sound, or as an end of chain processor that helps glue an entire mix together. That adaptability makes it a strong option for both compact systems and larger performance oriented racks.

By combining several essential processing tools into one well considered workflow, Ghost reduces the need for complex patching while still delivering a wide range of sonic possibilities. It keeps the focus on experimentation and musicality rather than technical routing, which is often where modular systems are at their most rewarding.

For producers looking to introduce a cohesive, character driven effects chain into their Eurorack setup, Ghost offers a compelling balance of depth, immediacy and personality.



